Merlin Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 359,796 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 359,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Canopy Growth makes up approximately 3.6% of Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Merlin Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Canopy Growth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after buying an additional 586,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 353,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,171,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 84,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,025. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.