Merlin Capital LLC Takes $4.09 Million Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 636,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Village Farms International makes up approximately 4.7% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned about 0.72% of Village Farms International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 625,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 211,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 157,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

VFF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 321,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $265.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 3.08. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

