Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Position Increased by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the quarter. Merus comprises about 11.0% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned 3.86% of Merus worth $47,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRUS stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

