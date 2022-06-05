MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MGF opened at $3.59 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

