MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
NYSE MGF opened at $3.59 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
