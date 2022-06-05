MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

MFV opened at $5.35 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

