Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.55. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 36,900 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

About Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.