Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. 30,306,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,353,134. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.