Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 191.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. 30,306,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,353,134. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

