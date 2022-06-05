Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

MVST opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other Microvast news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $18,572,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $8,490,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

