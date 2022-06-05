Mina (MINA) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Mina has a total market cap of $442.86 million and $13.42 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 480.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.45 or 0.07742195 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00439840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 531,901,907 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.