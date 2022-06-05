Mint Club (MINT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $766,474.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Mint Club has a market cap of $5.59 million and $766,474.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000249 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

