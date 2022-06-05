Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 118,474 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1,252.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,474 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Exelon by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 128,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,325,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 127,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.73. 4,445,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

