Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 31,454 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 423.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.