Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 55,000 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.30% of Golar LNG worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

