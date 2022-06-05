Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 1,458,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.99) to GBX 1,537 ($19.45) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

