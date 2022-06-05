Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 47,710 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.10% of UMB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,610,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,926 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,853,000 after purchasing an additional 157,980 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.21. 137,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,915. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

