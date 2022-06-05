Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 15,986 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 501.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $12.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $421.01. 688,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.19 and a 200 day moving average of $472.02. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $377.33 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

