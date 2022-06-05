Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 15,986 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 501.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $12.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.01. 688,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,589. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $377.33 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

