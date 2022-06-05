Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 17,257 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Stephens started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.69.

NYSE CRL traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.98. The company had a trading volume of 732,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,728. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.20 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.