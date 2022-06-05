Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 804,828 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 665.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,828 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.36% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,749,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 501,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

