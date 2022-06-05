Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 510.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.65. 674,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,278. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.09.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.