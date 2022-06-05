Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

CTLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.82. 1,077,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.83. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

