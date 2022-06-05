Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $14.13 Million in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 352,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,128,000. Global X FinTech ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 1.33% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

FINX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 129,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,189. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

