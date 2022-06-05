Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $9.05 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,000. Illumina accounts for 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 10,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Shares of ILMN traded down $15.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.97. 929,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,304. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.