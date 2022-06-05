Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 1,349 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,893,000 after buying an additional 200,680 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,109,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,458,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.82. 1,077,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,650. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

