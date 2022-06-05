Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1,426.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,690,000 after purchasing an additional 77,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,688. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.02. 782,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,584. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.47.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

