Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.07% of Post at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.54. 208,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

