Mirova Acquires 116,314 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,314 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises approximately 7.4% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $61,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. 5,598,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,470. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $34,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $29,052.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,903. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.