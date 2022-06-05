Mirova Acquires 71,839 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,839 shares during the quarter. Mirova owned about 0.32% of Honest worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honest by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 817,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $300.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $42,536.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Klages sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,973.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,369 shares in the company, valued at $837,858.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,929 shares of company stock worth $851,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

