Mirova Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mirova boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 62.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.80. 3,995,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,899. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.22 and a 200-day moving average of $349.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

