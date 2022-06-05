Mirova Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after purchasing an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after purchasing an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

TXN stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,830. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

