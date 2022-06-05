Mirova Buys 1,067 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mirova raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $214,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 33,162,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,431,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

