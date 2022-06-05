Mirova Grows Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mirova grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1,235.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,568 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in News were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in News by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in News by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,547. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. News’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

