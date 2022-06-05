Mirova Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mirova grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 0.6% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

