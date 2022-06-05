Mirova Increases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mirova lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,266,000 after buying an additional 266,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,518,000 after buying an additional 765,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,786,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,667,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLUG. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,486,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,786,674. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.73. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

