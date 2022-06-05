Mirova Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirova lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 0.5% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IFF traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.57. The company had a trading volume of 504,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,665. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.