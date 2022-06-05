Mirova Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirova lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 0.8% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,346,000 after buying an additional 103,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $159.12. 1,007,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,562. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.