Mirova Trims Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mirova trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,075 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 478,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 81,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 10,634,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,723,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

