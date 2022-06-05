Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 737,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,088,000 after buying an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after buying an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after buying an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

