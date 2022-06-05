MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 38,795 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,795 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $67,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

SDY stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.49. The company had a trading volume of 465,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

