MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 39,767 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,767 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $110,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $3,559,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.67. 6,767,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,700,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

