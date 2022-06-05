MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,428. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.22 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26.

