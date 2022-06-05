MML Investors Services LLC Has $154.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,794 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $154,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after acquiring an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

