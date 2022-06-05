MML Investors Services LLC Has $90.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $90,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,836 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

