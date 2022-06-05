MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 234,625 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $125,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $559,354,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,874 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,724,000.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.55. 1,274,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,344. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

