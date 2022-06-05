MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $145.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,863. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.19.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

