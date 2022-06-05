MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $75,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

NVIDIA stock traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,848,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,516,012. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $468 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average of $246.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

