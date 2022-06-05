monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on monday.com to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.07. monday.com has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

