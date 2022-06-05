Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $357.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.92. The company has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

