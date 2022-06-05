Monetary Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

Home Depot stock opened at $305.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

